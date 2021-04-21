Henwood wins in first outing as a Senior Professional

PGA Legends Tour rookie Adam Henwood has won the Fleurieu Coast Swing at Links Lady Bay and South Lakes Golf Club by two strokes with a final score of 5-under 137.

Starting the final round at South Lakes Golf Club three strokes behind overnight leaders Andre Stolz, Peter Lonard and Brad Burns, Henwood posted a spectacular second round of 5-under 65 to seal his maiden victory on the Tour.

Tough conditions had all players scrambling to post a score under par, but it was no issue for the Victorian who had earned his spot in the field by winning PGA Legends Tour Q-School in February.

“I’m really happy to have performed well and taken out the Fleurieu Coast Swing,” said Henwood.

“Both courses were great and today I got it going and really enjoyed my round partnered with Mike Harwood.”

Henwood, an ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia regular for 15 years, is now looking forward to joining some of the Australian legends of golf with the aim of becoming a consistent winner on the PGA Legends Tour.

Andre Stolz and Peter Lonard carded rounds of even par 70 to complete the tournament at 3-under par and tie for second place.

A second round of 2-under helped Mike Harwood to a fourth place finish ahead of Brad Burns in fifth at even par.

South Lakes Golf Club general manager Matt Rogerson was thrilled to host the field of 53 Professionals and 39 amateurs.

“It was a pleasure having the PGA Legends Tour at South Lakes the players were a pleasure. We are looking forward to seeing them again in 2022,” he said.

The Legends Tour now moves to Stirling Golf Club for a two day event on Thursday and Friday to finish of the South Australian swing of the Tour

For the final Fleurieu Coast Swing results visit pga.org.au.