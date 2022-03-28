Henwood, Elliott lead SA PGA Seniors Championship - PGA of Australia

A blistering back nine of 31 will see Adam Henwood take a share of the lead into day two of the MG Plasterers SA PGA Seniors Championship at Mount Gambier Golf Club.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour’s return to South Australia drew a field of 53 of Australia’s top over-50s including household names Peter Senior, Peter Lonard and Mike Harwood but it was Henwood (pictured) and Tim Elliott who ended day one on top.

Previously played at the Blue Lake course, the SA PGA Seniors Championship has found a new home on the Classic Course at Mount Gambier Golf Club and Henwood showed an instant affinity, particularly on the run into the clubhouse.

On a day in which only nine players broke par, Henwood peeled off an eagle and three birdies for a back nine of five-under 31 and a Round 1 of four-under 68.

Tim Elliott shot 68 on day one to earn a share of top spot at the SA PGA Seniors Championship.

That was enough for a share of the lead alongside Elliott who match Henwood’s 68 in more demure fashion, playing both nines in two-under 34 as the pair finished one clear of Bryan Wearne (69) and Ian Devlin (69).

Murray Lott (70) sits in outright fifth ahead of Tuesday’s closing round followed by Senior, Carl Smedley, Chris Taylor and John Wade all at one-under 71.