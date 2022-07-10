Henwood edges class field to win Town of 1770 Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian Adam Henwood has upstaged the biggest names on the SParms PGA Legends Tour to claim the Town of 1770 Agnes Water Legends Pro-Am near Gladstone on Sunday.

So named as it was the first landing point of James Cook in Queensland in 1770, the nine-hole golf course at Town of 1770 surprised many of those in the 48-player field for both its design and presentation.

Playing in the middle wave of the three shotgun starts, Henwood had an eagle, two birdies and a lone bogey in a round of three-under 31, enough for a one-stroke victory and his second win on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

Four-time Order of Merit winner Brad Burns, Peter Senior, Scott Laycock, Glenn Joyner, Mark Tickle and Murray Lott all posted two-under 32 but no one was able to match Henwood’s total by day’s end.

“This course is phenomenal,” said Henwood, other players referring to it as a ‘hidden gem’.

“I played well out there as it is a tricky course. You can only be aggressive on certain holes and when I was it paid off.”

Senior had drawn level with Henwood through eight holes yet was left to rue a dropped shot on his final hole.

“I bogeyed my last hole which cost me but I played well,” said Senior.

“This is the first time I have been here and what a place,” he added.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour will now make its way to the Bargara Golf Club for the 36-hole Bargara Legends Pro-Am starting Tuesday.

