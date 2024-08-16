Henwood runs down Stolz to claim Tropics Legends title - PGA of Australia

Adam Henwood converted his rich vein of ball-striking form into another PGA Legends Tour victory today, coming from behind to win the Tropics Legends Pro-Am in Townsville.

Beginning the day in a share of fourth, three strokes behind overnight leader Andre Stolz, Henwood produced the lowest round of day two, a 3-under-par 68, to finish at 5-under for the 36 holes, overhauling the Order of Merit leader who followed his opening 66 with a 72.

Christopher Taylor, who won the first leg of the Townsville double at Rowes Bay on Tuesday, was outright third at -2 after two rounds of 70.

Despite not being happy with his putting, and trying to master a new green reading process, Henwood has now won four times on the PGA Legends Tour this year, including two in August, to be fifth on the Order of Merit.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Henwood was the only player to break 70 today.

The Victorian kept himself in contention by being even-par through his first 11 holes before making his move after seeing he was closer to the lead than he thought, snaring a birdie on the 12th and picking up back-to-back shots on the 14th and 15th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Henwood said: “I played really nice both days but couldn’t make too many putts. Just ground it out and tried not to get too angry at myself.

“When I noticed Stolzy was going backwards I thought ‘here’s an opportunity, I’m hitting it good enough’. I made a couple of five-footers. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s all that was needed.

“When I had a look at the scores on the 11th tee, I didn’t actually think I was anywhere near the lead and it was ‘hang on I’m only one back’.

“I took everything on, had a good crack and hit some great shots down the stretch.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

137: Adam Henwood (Vic) 69-68

138: Andre Stolz (Qld) 66-72

140: Christopher Taylor (Qld) 70-70

141: Steve Conran (NSW) 69-72

142: Marcus Cain (Qld) 68-74; Murray Lott (Qld) 68-74

143: Brad Burns (Qld) 73-70; Russell Swanson (Qld) 70-73

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour has a short break before one of the highlights of the year, the $80,000 PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club on September 6-8