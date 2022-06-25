Hensby calls time on playing career - PGA of Australia

One-time PGA TOUR winner Mark Hensby has announced that 2022 will be his final year playing professional golf.

Days out from his 51st birthday, Hensby is on track to record his second top-10 finish at a senior major this year yet made the announcement via Facebook halfway through the US Senior Open that this year would be his last on tour.

Winner of the 2004 John Deere Classic, Hensby made an immediate impact on major championship golf in 2005.

He was top five on debut at both the US Masters (T5) and US Open (T3) and finished tied for 15th in the first of three appearances at The Open Championship.

The most recent of 16 top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR came at the Puerto Rico Open in March but he says it is time to pour his energies into a new area away from tour life.

“I just want to inform everyone that this will be my last year competing no matter how the rest of my year goes while playing,” Hensby posted.

“For many reasons it’s time for me to pursue other endeavours which will hopefully be associated with golf.

“It’s been a great journey and I for sure have no regrets as I know I’ve always did everything to be the best I can be.

“Golf has been my life for so many years and I’ve sacrificed so much to be a professional golfer.

“Golf has always been my life to an obsession and as much as I like competing there’s way too many obstacles I just can’t and don’t want to deal with anymore.

“I really appreciate everyone who has supported me and the friendships I’ve been fortunate to have established through this great game.

“Grateful to everyone.”

Born in Melbourne, Hensby spent his formative years in Tamworth before moving to America to pursue a golf career in 1994.

He won the Illinois State Amateur Championship that year and joined the professional ranks the following year.

He qualified for what is now the Korn Ferry Tour in 1997 and broke through for the first time at the 1998 Nike Fort Smith Classic.

Hensby won again in 2000 at the Buy.com Carolina Classic and by finishing second on the moneylist graduated to the PGA TOUR in 2001.

In addition to his John Deere Classic triumph Hensby defeated Henrik Stenson in a playoff to claim the 2005 Scandinavian Masters and was a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour.