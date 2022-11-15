Hend embraces home comforts at Queensland PGA - PGA of Australia

He made a beeline for a Red Rooster roll and an iced coffee hours after landing in Australia but Scott Hend denies he has any advantage for his Queensland PGA Championship homecoming at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane.

A 10-time winner on the Asian Tour who was tied for 13th at the International Series Egypt event last Sunday, Hend’s history at Nudgee stretches back to his formative years in the game.

A three-time Nudgee junior champion from 1992-1994, Hend completed the final year of his PGA of Australia traineeship under John Downs at Nudgee in 1997.

A favourite son of Nudgee – whose Rio Olympic golf bag takes pride of place in the clubhouse – familiar faces abound at every turn. Yet the 49-year-old has homework to do to get up to speed on the James Wilcher-designed Kurrai Course.

Hend hit the ceremonial first tee shot when the course was under construction in January 2020 but has not been home since, taking to the course on Tuesday afternoon despite just 45 minutes’ sleep following his 20-hour journey from Egypt.

“It’s been three years since I’ve been here, so it’s really nice to come back,” said Hend.

“I’ve already had a Red Rooster roll and an iced coffee, so I just need a meat pie and a sausage roll and maybe a custard slice and we’ll be good to go.

“I don’t think there’s any home ground advantage. There might be advantage to me feeling so happy that I’m actually back but home ground advantage has disappeared well and truly.

“I’m learning the golf course from scratch. A lot of guys have got a big start on me from playing here a few times so we’ll just see what happens.

“A few of the boys are telling me how tough it played last year and I’m going to take a few extra balls for my practice round.”

The tour has arrived in Brisbane 👋



How good is @NudgeeGolfClub1 looking for this week's #QldPGA📍 pic.twitter.com/KlOv3KvrzZ — PGA of Australia | #VicPGA (@PGAofAustralia) November 14, 2022

If the home-course advantage has been nullified, there is no question where the home-town support will be directed.

The Scott Hend Development Squad aids Nudgee juniors in their golf journey and the club Facebook page is regularly updated with Hend’s performances across the globe.

Nudgee’s former long-time PGA Professional John Downs guided Hend through the final year of his PGA education and was struck immediately by the distance he hit the ball even at a young age.

“He was always long. He was just one of those people who just always hit it a long way through his action,” explained Downs of a player once ranked the No.1 in driving distance on the PGA TOUR.

“He grips it pretty strong with his left hand and he just had great shoulder turn, good balance and got it into the right position and released it at the right time.

“He was just natural. He just had that natural power swing.

“Anytime he’s home he’ll come into Nudgee and come into the shop, always doing repairs in the back of the shop. He’d be changing a grip or adjusting a loft, he’s always doing something with his clubs.

“When he’s home, it doesn’t matter who he plays with. He’ll play with people he probably doesn’t know that well but is happy to have a game with the Nudgee members.”

Although Downs described Hend as “a model trainee”, Hend’s fondest memories are not so much the work he did but the people he did it with.

“I know it probably sounds a bit silly, but just come here, play nine holes, walk in with the boys and have a beer,” reflected Hend, who has been drawn to play alongside Stephen Allan and Sam Brazel at 11.29am local time Thursday.

“Just wholesome golf. Love of golf and it’s a great golf club.

“I was always going to be a professional golfer. I was always going to play for a living. Whether I made money out of it or not, I was still going to have a go.

“I’ve just been fortunate enough to do it for many, many years. Hopefully I’ve got 20 more years in me.”

The Queensland PGA Championship will be played at Nudgee Golf Club from Thursday, November 17 until Sunday, November 20. The final two rounds will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo from 2.30pm Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday AEDT.

