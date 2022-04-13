Help shape the agenda - Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022 - PGA of Australia

The Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022, was launched last week, with the event to be held on October 12 and 13 at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park.

At least 550 people are expected to attend the event, representing all the various segments of the industry, while offering a chance for attendees to engage with the owners, leaders, and key decision-makers of the sport.

To ensure the event can exceed expectations, it’s essential that it brings the most up-to-date and relevant topics to the stage, both from Australia and around the world. “The objective is to provide our industry’s already committed workforce with valuable information and development opportunities, while also linking to the new Australian Golf Strategy,” said PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman.

We are now seeking feedback from the wider golf business community to help shape the agenda of Australia’s most influential golf business event. Regardless of your role within the industry, we want to hear from you! To show our appreciation, everyone who submits their feedback can WIN one free ticket to attend Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022, valued at over $1,250!

Click here to help shape the agenda

Click here to find out more about Golf Business Forum \ PGA Golf Expo 2022

Survey closes 4:00pm, Tuesday 26 April