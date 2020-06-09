‘He’ll give it to him’: Teen to take it to world No.6 Scott

College kids tend to spend their summer vacations hanging with friends and exploring all that comes with young adulthood; Sunshine Coast teenager Bailey Arnott has spent his trying to get one over on the No.6-ranked player in world golf, Adam Scott.

In his second edition of ‘Nine Holes With a Mate’ that will broadcast live on his Instagram account from 4pm Wednesday afternoon, Scott has invited Iowa State University freshman Arnott to play a nine-hole stroke play match at Caloundra Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast.

It’s where Bailey’s father Tom works as the PGA Professional and where Scott has been a regular guest during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Scott and Tom Arnott spent their formative years in golf under PGA Immortal Charlie Earp at Royal Queensland and their friendship has given Bailey a unique insight into what it takes to reach the top of world golf… and stay there.

A starstruck 12-year-old when he first met his idol at the 2013 Australian Open, Bailey has taken advantage of Scott’s extended stay on home soil by playing regular matches and even training together at Scott’s home. But with the world watching on Wednesday, he wants bragging rights to take back to Iowa State in August.

“It’s been close,” Bailey said of their 10 matches to date. “Obviously the guy is in good form and he’s keeping himself prepared for his trip over to the States soon but we’ve been close.

“He’s obviously very professional with the way he handles himself across the course and my game is in good shape as well so really looking forward to Wednesday.

“The whole club is really pumped and really grateful for Adam coming and I hope we put on a good battle for the guys.”

Just three months into his first year at Iowa State when the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Bailey returned to Australia on March 21.

Having taken a keen interest in his development, Scott enquired with Tom whether he had made it out prior to the closure of international borders, the offer of flying him home made available had he been stuck in the States.

It’s an indication of the strong relationship the pair has formed in recent years but Tom doesn’t expect his son to suffer stage fright on Wednesday.

“He’ll go all right. He’s played with him enough now so he’s pumped for it. He’s gotten past any nerves,” said Tom.

“Adam is his idol. He’s a little bit like Greg Norman was for me but he’s played enough with him that he’s not intimidated by it.

“He’s pumped. He wants it and he wants to beat him. He’ll give it to him. It will be good.”

A Queensland representative at the 2019 Interstate Teams Matches, Bailey’s high-profile mentor shapes as an invaluable asset in his quest to play professional golf at the highest level.

Yet to tee it up for Iowa State in a college event, Arnott will use his access to Scott as even greater motivation to make the sacrifices necessary to be successful as his career continues.

“It’s inspiring for me to be around the guy that I idolise and really lights the fire for me and gives me a clearer picture of what it really takes to be one of the best players in the world,” said Bailey.

“Hearing him speak about what he’s thought in certain situations across his career, how he’s gone about the pathways to the top, even how professional and down-to-the-bit he still is with his preparation, his off-course workouts, it was invaluable to spend some time with him and see how he does it.

“It’s not really about showing him that I’m good enough but that I’m really willing to throw myself at this.

“Having that picture of what it takes to be one of the best players in the world has really lit the fire.”

While he will have the Iowa State golf team cheering him on from afar – “They were pretty blown away when I first mentioned that I had that connection with Adam” – Bailey is realistic enough to know that he might not have all the home course support on Wednesday.

“If I was in their situation I’d be cheering for Adam.”

Adam Scott’s ‘Nine Holes With a Mate’ will be broadcast live from Caloundra Golf Club via his Instagram page from 4pm Wednesday AEST.