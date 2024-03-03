Hataji creates history at 103rd New Zealand Open - PGA of Australia

Takahiro Hataji has created history with his first victory as a professional, becoming the first player from Japan to win the New Zealand Open in its 103-year history.

On an absorbing final day at the Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, Hataji held off a persistent stream of potential challengers with a bogey-free round of 4-under 67 to win by a single stroke with a four-round total of 17-under par.

Co-leader overnight, Australian Scott Hend (69) arrived at the 72nd hole with a share of the lead.

After hitting his tee shot to the back edge of the 18th green, Hend’s putt for the championship ran five feet past, his come-backer for par lipping out hard off the left edge to fall one shot short in outright second.

Boasting five top-five finishes on the Japan Golf Tour in 2023, 30-year-old Hataji is not only the first player from Japan to win the New Zealand Open but the first from Asia, surpassing the runner-up finishes of countrymen Tomoyo Ikemura (2023) and Hideto Tanihara (2016).

Hataji also becomes the first Japanese winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia since Isao Aoki won the 1989 Coca-Cola Classic at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

“It was a really tough day but I have the trophy so I am feeling very happy now,” said Hataji after taking ownership of the Brodie Breeze Trophy.

“I’m happy but he played very well so when his putt missed I felt a bit sorry for him too,” he added of Hend’s final hole misfortune.

Heartbreak for Hendy 💔



Takahiro Hataji wins the 2024 #NZOpen, the first Japanese player to win on the Australasian Tour in 35 years 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/ADQay7DZ89 — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 3, 2024

Kiwi hope Josh Geary (69) required treatment for his troublesome back on the 12th tee yet battled on gamely to keep himself in the mix.

A birdie at the par-5 17th kept his faint hopes alive, a par at the last earning a share of third with Griffin (70) and Anthony Quayle (67), the fourth top-five finish in his national Open.

“I am absolutely proud of my week, especially as I have lacked international play the last few months,” said Geary.

“To come here and hold my nerve when things weren’t going great is rewarding. Couple of putts here and there and who knows.

“I would love to come back here and get the job done. Sometime we will do it.”

One back at the start of the final round, Hataji joined Hend and Griffin at 14-under with a birdie at his opening hole and was never headed at the top of the leaderboard.

Australian Ben Wharton rocketed into contention with a final round of 7-under 64, posting 14-under in the clubhouse as the lead groups were just getting their final rounds underway.

That stood until Quayle signed for 15-under but Hataji was always just out of reach.

Hend missed a number of birdie opportunities early in the back nine but drew to within one when he converted a birdie chance from just four feet on the par-4 16th, the hole where he holed out for eagle 24 hours earlier.

Seeking to surpass Kel Nagle as the oldest winner of the New Zealand Open in the modern era, Hend backed up his birdie on 16 with birdie at the par-5 17th to join Hataji at 17-under and set up a thrilling climax for the large crowd gathered around the 18th green.

His tee shot released to the back edge after landing just to the right of the flag, his three putts a cruel way to be denied his own shot at history.

Although they finished two shots shy of the winner, both Quayle and Griffin enhanced their Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit aspirations in Queenstown.

Winner of the Heritage Classic in January, Griffin will pick up 218.67 points to join the race for a DP World Tour card while Quayle picks up his first points in his third start this season.

“It’s my first event back in three months,” said Quayle, who missed the cut at both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“It’s kind of nice to know that the work I’ve been doing in the off-season has been productive and kind of validate where I am in my position in the game a little.”

In the pro-am team competition, Indonesian Jonathan Wijono and amateur partner Jubilant Harmidy shot 14-under 57 in the final round to win by two strokes at 39-under par.