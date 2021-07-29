Harwood harnesses wife’s advice to clinch second Legends victory

Victorian Mike Harwood claimed a one-shot victory at the Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am presented by The Ninth Middle Ridge yesterday, implementing the guidance of his wife on his way to his second Legends Tour win.

“I owe credit to my wife Donna who I asked for advice on a few shots today which worked well,” said Harwood.

“I didn’t do anything great out there today, just played solid all round and made no real mistakes.”

Harwood secured five birdies in his round of 4-under (66), making it two victories in the past four Legends PGA Tour events after a joint victory at Beerwah last week.

Carl Smedley topped the highlights reel of the day’s play, holing an ace on the par 3 145m 14th hole.

The hole-in-one wasn’t enough to bring the Victorian up the leader board though, as Queensland’s Brad Burns, Victorian Roland Baglin, and current Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz tied for second on 3-under par (67).

Rounding out the top five was NSW’s Guy Wall who continued his recent good form with a 2-under par (68).

Players now take a few days rest before making their way to Brisbane for the 2021 Royal Queensland Legends Pro-Am to be played on 3 August.

