Harwood cleans up at Portarlington Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Richard Green impressed on debut but it was another prolific European Tour winner who took top spot as the SParms Legends Tour returned for 2022 at the Barwon Cleaning Supplies Portarlington Legends Pro-Am.

With warm weather, light winds and a Portarlington Golf Club layout presented in outstanding condition, the stellar field was bound to produce low scores but it took until the afternoon for the winner to emerge.

A five-time winner in Europe, Harwood produced nine birdies in his round of eight-under 64 to edge Peter Fowler by a single stroke.

Harwood said that the exceptional scoring was a testament to the quality of the greens and fairways, adding that he is already looking forward to returning to defend his title in 2023.

The field of 60 players was littered with former European Tour players with the early starters taking advantage of the favourable conditions.

Lovely little crowd at @ThePortGC watching Peter Senior and his peers in the inaugural Barwon Cleaning Supplies Portarlington @PGAofAustralia Legends Tour event on the #Bellarine. @TourismGeelBell pic.twitter.com/1q2A4QEmWz — Mark Hayes (@Hayesy24) February 28, 2022

Thornleigh Golf Centre’s Steve Aisbett and Hervey Bay’s Chris Taylor set the mark with rounds of five-under 67 in the morning wave, Aisbett fighting back from an opening bogey at the 10th hole with four birdies and an eagle.

Taylor also started from the 10th tee but unlike Aisbett got off to a quick start to play the back nine in four-under 33, only managing one more birdie on the front nine for his 67.

In his Legends Tour debut Green shot four-under 68 to share seventh with Brad Burns while 70-year-old Mike Ferguson shot 66 to finish outright fourth, a shot back of Fowler and Grant Kenny (65).

The next stop on the SParms Legends Tour is the Higgins Coatings Portsea Legends Pro-Am at Portsea Golf Club on Wednesday.