Hart’s short game to the fore in Bulimba Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

He’s dominated tournaments with his length yet Tim Hart had to rely on his short game to take out the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am.

The two-day event is played at the nine-hole par-3 Bulimba Golf Club in Brisbane and it was Michael Sim who led by two after the opening round.

With sunny skies a welcome sight the scoring improved markedly on day two with Hart coming home in eight-under 46 for a total of 11-under and a two-stroke win.

A prolific plunderer of adidas PGA Pro-Am Series events, Hart continues to develop all aspects of his game.

He showed impressive consistency in winning the 54-hole Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am and then used his improving wedge game to finish two clear of Sim at Bulimba.

“It’s really good to see my short game is up to the challenge. I never thought it was the strongest part of my game,” Hart conceded.

“My putter got on fire. I didn’t miss many greens and I couldn’t see a putt miss.

“Being able to continue to get the score and results here is very satisfying.”

Bulimba GC President Alan Mitchell, Patron and Local MP Di Farmer, Tim Hart and Manager Neil Harrington.

It wasn’t as straightforward as the final result may have looked.

Hart played the first six holes of his second round in even par but had eight birdies in his final 12 holes to clinch the win.

There was little more Sim could do as he followed up his round of five-under on Friday with four-under on Saturday to finish solo second.

“It’s such a unique event for us to play in and it’s something I try very hard not to miss,” said Sim.

“Timmy obviously played awesome today; great to see him defend.”

There was one consolation for Sim who took out the $500 shootout after the round.

Douglas Klein’s round of seven-under 47 earned him outright third place with Warrick Betts finishing at six-under and outright fourth.

