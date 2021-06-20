Hart’s new target after Blackwater Pro-Am victory

Brisbane’s Tim Hart has vowed to take his pro-am dominance to the next level after completing a two-stroke victory at the Downer Blackwater Pro-Am at Blackwater Golf Club on Sunday.

Boasting a two-shot advantage after a course record opening round of 10-under 62 on Saturday, Hart birdied his first two holes on Sunday to keep the chasing pack comfortably at bay, his 6-under 66 for 16-under par total two clear of Nathan Barbieri (66) with Aaron Wilkin (65) and Sam Brazel (68) finishing third and fourth respectively.

Hart’s Blackwater conquest was his sixth win in his past eight starts and completed a dominant win in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series that comes with a $5,000 bonus, but Hart has already turned his eyes towards a bigger prize.

The $70,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am starts on Thursday and will feature some of the PGA Tour of Australasia’s most accomplished players… and a prolific pro-am winner with a point to prove.

“This win gives me really good confidence heading into Rockhampton next week though with a number of players flying in for that event, the field definitely becomes deeper,” said Hart.

“I have really enjoyed the Mining Town Series this year and this is a great way to top it off.

“I set my goal to get to 60-under par for the series which would mean I would have averaged 6-under par per round, and it is great to be able to achieve that.

“This is the third series win in a row and I can’t be more thankful to Onsite Rental Group for their support of the series knowing I have certainly been the largest beneficiary of their partnership with the PGA.”

Hart’s only two bogeys for the tournament came at the fifth and 13th holes on Sunday but it did little to stall his momentum, picking up shots at three of his final four holes and paying tribute to the presentation of the Blackwater layout.

“Blackwater Golf Club was in amazing condition this week and as many have said already, they are definitely the best greens in the Central Highland,” Hart added.

Barbieri had six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 11th in his second round of 6-under 66 while Wilkin had eight birdies and an eagle as he completed the best round of the day, a 7-under 65 to grab third.

Although 26 shots behind Hart’s impressive total, Damien Jordan, Gavin Fairfax and Shae Wools-Cobb all finished in a tie for second in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series taking home an additional $1,000 in bonus prizemoney.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to the Rockhampton Pro-Am starting Thursday with the likes of Bryden Macpherson, Ben Eccles, Matt Millar, Andre Stolz, Jordan Zunic and Steven Jeffress joining those already competing in the recent swing of events to generate one of the strongest fields of the year.