Hart’s luck returns at Tieri Pro-Am

Tim Hart has won the Glencore Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am with a spectacular round of 8-under 65 at Tieri Country Club.

The 2019 Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner fired five birdies and two eagles on his way to a one-stroke victory over fellow Queenslander Chris Wood.

“I played well today and managed to take advantage of the holes that played down wind,” said Hart, who also won the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series in 2019.

Darren Rix set the pace in the morning field with a round of 6-under 67 that would eventually see him finish in third place.

Daniel Stevenson and Aaron Pike rounded out the top five with a tie for fourth place at 3-under the card.

Hart now leads the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series with a three-round total of -12. He sits one shot clear of Chris Wood at -11.

The next event on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series, the Emerald Pro-Am, takes place from 29-30 August.

For full results from the Glencore Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am visit pga.org.au.