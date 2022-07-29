Hart’s fast start key to Murwillumbah win - PGA of Australia

Tim Hart’s fast start has proved crucial as he added the Coca-Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am to his string of recent victories on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit.

Despite the regular deluges it has received in 2022, the Murwillumbah Golf Club was in fantastic shape for the 71 professionals who took to the fairways on Thursday.

As such the scores were low, with Hart needing to jump out of the blocks to edge his way in front.

The winner at Ocean Shores a day earlier, Deyen Lawson and Kyle Michel both posted rounds of six-under 65 to give the afternoon groups something to chase.

A bogey-free round of seven-under 64 looked to be enough for Jason Norris to claim the win, only for Hart to swoop late with an eight-under par 63 and a one-stroke victory.

The Brisbane native who won at Bulimba last week began his round with an eagle at the par-5 11th but it was a stretch of seven birdies in the space of eight holes around the turn that ultimately proved the difference.

“My irons were really solid today,” said Hart. “They played a key role in the score.

“I also hit my wedges nicely and putted excellent.”

Lawson and Michel held on to finish one back of Norris in a tie for third and Brett Rankin snared outright fifth position with a round of five-under 66.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the two-day Ray White Yamba Pro-Am starting Saturday.

