Hart wins Traralgon Pro-Am after day two wash-out - PGA of Australia

Tim Hartâ€™s brilliant nine-under par 63 on day one has won him the $25,000 Traralgon Pro-Am Classic after the second round was washed out on Friday.

Play had to be suspended midway through the afternoon rounds when the creek adjacent to the ninth hole burst its banks and flooded the 10th fairway entirely.

At the time play was suspended Hart was level on top at 12-under alongside Blake Collyer but with no hope of play being resumed the second round was cancelled and Hart declared the winner.

Hart had nine birdies in the opening round to be one clear of Collyer heading into the second round and began his round on Friday with three straight birdies.

Collyer had three birdies, an eagle and a bogey in the seven holes he completed on Friday but took outright second based on his eight-under 64 on Thursday.

Veterans Marcus Fraser and Matt Millar earned a share of third alongside Ben Wharton after their rounds of six-under 66 in round one, Kevin Conlong taking outright sixth with his round of five-under 67.

A winner of 12 adidas PGA Pro-Am Series events in 2021, the Traralgon victory was Hartâ€™s first of 2022 and comes after making the cut at both the Australian PGA and Queensland PGA championships.

