Hart triumphs again at Moranbah Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A second round of eight-under 64 has secured Tim Hart a second straight win at the Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am at Moranbah Golf Club.

Trailing Harrison Wills by just one stroke after day one, Hart unleashed a birdie barrage to take command of the tournament.

After starting with two pars from the second tee, Hart rattled off four birdies in the space of five holes as Wills stumbled with a bogey at the par-5 second for the second day in succession.

With a lone gear of flat out attack, Hart added further birdies at 10 and 15, putting the exclamation point on his four-stroke victory with an eagle at the par-5 16th.

Hart’s total of 14-under par was four clear of Wills (69) and New South Welshman Brendan Smith (64) with Shae Wools Cobb (68) and Tom Power Horan (69) rounding out the top five.

It is Hart’s second win of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series season but his first outright win of the year on a course that is proving to be very good to him.

“The course condition is probably the best I’ve seen here,” said Hart.

“Every year it’s great coming back and even better to have some good scores.

“I clearly enjoy playing here. You are able to get away with a couple shots and I like how the greens roll.”

Adam Henwood was the highlight round of the morning shooting an impressive six-under par 66, the only player in red figures in the morning wave.

The Moranbah Pro-Am served as the opening event of the Onsite Mining Town Series which will continue at the Middlemount Pro-Am at Middlemount Golf Club on Wednesday.

