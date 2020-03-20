Hart takes second Canberra win

Tim Hart has secured his sixth Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series win for 2020 and his second on the Canberra swing of the series at the Yowani Pro-Am.

Hart made eagles on the par-5 10th and par-5 15th on his way to an exceptional round of 8-under 64 to secure a two-stroke victory over Dale Williamson.

The only blemish on the Queenslander’s scorecard was a double-bogey 5 on the par-4 16th which was quickly answered by back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to conclude the round.

“It’s been great fun down here in Canberra and I’ve played some solid golf which is pleasing,” Hart said.

Dale Williamson’s round of 6-under 66 continued a strong run of form displayed by the New South Welshman.

Returning to the series after a summer away from golf, Jack Wilson posted a round of 5-under 67 to claim outright third place.

Alexander Simpson and Kyle Michel tied for fourth place with rounds of 4-under 68.

As the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series goes into hiatus for the foreseeable future Hart leads the Order of Merit standings.

For the full Yowani Pro-Am leaderboard and recent Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series results visit pga.org.au.