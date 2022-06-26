Hart stamps his class in Rockhampton Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Tim Hart has logged the most significant win of his career to date, coming from one stroke back to win the $60,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

A noted one-day specialist who can bring courses to their knees with his prodigious length, Hart has been working hard with coach Richard Woodhouse to transfer that talent to multi-round tournaments.

Runner-up at the NT PGA Championship, Hart has been at his prolific adidas PGA Pro-Am Series winning ways in recent weeks and produced the best score of the third and final round at Rockhampton Golf Club to post 15-under and win by three.

Damien Jordan (68) was outright second, three shots clear of Andre Stolz (69) with overnight leader Josh Armstrong (75) fourth alongside Tom Power Horan (70) and Douglas Klein (69).

Armstrong began strongly with birdies at the first and third holes but his tournament hopes would come crashing down with a quadruple-bogey nine at the par-5 14th, dropping another shot at the par-3 16th to tumble out of contention.

Hart went out in four-under on his way to a third successive round of five-under 67 and what has the potential to be a career-changing victory.

“I holed some good pars to start my round and steady in,” said Hart.

“After that I fell into a bit of a zone and didn’t have to think too much.

“Having a quick look at the leaderboard on the back nine I lost track of my thought process and didn’t finish exactly how I would have liked,” he added.

“I had a great playing week and played some really nice golf.”

Winners of the junior section Lachlan Williams (left, Gross) and Zane Blackborough (right, Nett).

In a special opportunity for local juniors, seven junior members received an invitation from the Rockhampton Golf Club to participate in the final day of the Pro-Am and play alongside the professionals.

Zane Blackborough (right) was the Gross Winner with a fine round of 80 as and Lachlan Williams (left) claimed the Nett Winner honours with a score of 68.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Biloela Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 28.

