Hart seizes the moment at Sarina Pro-Am

Power hitter Tim Hart made full use of a rush of blood to make an extraordinary eagle during his one-shot win at the CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am at Sarina Golf Club just south of Mackay.

The second event in the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series was played in perfect weather for scoring around the 16-hole Sarina layout that was playing to a par of 63.

Trading two birdies for two bogeys early in his round, Hart made par at the both the first and second holes before launching an aerial assault on the 345-metre par-4 third that sparked a run of one eagle and three birdies in the space of five holes to claim victory.

“I was a bit mad with myself after the previous hole and I just stood on the tee and hit my driver across the corner and onto the green,” Hart said of his aggressive approach at the winding parkland course that left an eagle putt of just three feet.

“The course was in great condition and I look forward to coming back to Sarina next year.”

Winner of eight events in 2020, Hart is now equal second in the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series, three shots back of Chris Wood, who followed up his win at the Bowen Pro-Am on Saturday with a round of 4-under 59 at Sarina to finish second.

Michael Wright finished alongside Wood in second place at 4-under and sits alongside Hart in the series that will conclude with the De Goey Contractors Pioneer Valley Pro-Am on Sunday.

The next event in the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series is the CMR Recycling Mackay Pro-Am on Friday, an event that Hart won back in 2019.

View the final CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.