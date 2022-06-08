Hart runs hot to win Middlemount Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The cold conditions couldn’t quell the hot scoring of pro-am plunderer Tim Hart as the Queenslander claimed the Middlemount Pro-Am at Middlemount Golf Club.

Continuing on from the good adidas PGA Pro-Am Series form that won him the Moranbah Pro-Am two days earlier, Hart defied the morning chill to post eight-under 64, good enough for a one-stroke victory.

The win extends Hart’s advantage in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series to eight shots as he seeks to defend his series win from last year.

“It was a very fresh morning with cool winds,” said Hart. “I made sure I got my proper warm-up beforehand.”

“With the body feeling good I was comfortable to be able to hit driver hard and take advantage where I could.”

Peter Martin staged a stirring defence of his Middlemount title but ultimately came up one shot short.

Needing to eagle his final hole – the par-5 first – to match Hart’s score, Martin had to settle for a birdie and outright second at seven-under par, two shots clear of Shae Wools-Cobb and Tom Power Horan.

Through two events Hart is now at 22-under par for the Mining Towns Series followed by Wools-Cobb (14-under) and Power Horan (12-under).

The next event for the Onsite Mining Towns Series is the 36-hole Tieri Pro-Am to be held this weekend.

