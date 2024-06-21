Hart hunting Mining Towns title after Tieri win - PGA of Australia

Tim Hart’s hopes of a sixth straight Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series win have been bolstered by a one-stroke victory at the JET Group Tieri Pro-Am at Tieri Country Club.

One of the most popular stops on the Mining Towns swing, Tieri once again was witness to some spectacular golf, Darcy Boyd and Hart both producing rounds of 9-under 64 across the two days.

The in-form Boyd led by three after his 10-birdie round on day one but it was Hart who finished the stronger, matching Boyd’s 64 in Round 2 for a 14-under total and one-stroke win.

Tied for third at Tieri, James Mee continues to lead at the halfway mark of the Mining Towns Series at 25-under par, one clear of Boyd followed by Blaike Perkins (23-under) with Hart now three back at 22-under.

“You can take one side of the course out of play, just keep it on the planet and then just make a score from there,” said Hart.

“That’s generally what I’ve done for the best part of a decade out here and it’s worked well.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Trailing Boyd by four, Hart was forced to play catch-up in Round 2 and wasted little time in making his move.

After opening with two pars Hart reeled off three straight birdies from the fourth hole and then added a fourth at the par-5 ninth.

Birdies at 11, 14, 15 and 18 saw Hart play the back nine in 4-under, his closing birdie at the par-5 first rounding out a bogey-free tournament and victory by one.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’ve found some form with my long game, which is good out here and managed to just take advantage of this course,” said Hart.

“I love it out at Tieri and it was just good to play 36 without making a bogey and just play solid golf.

“I managed to put the foot down early and made a few putts, which I think’s big out here. If you can see it going in really early, you can sort of feed off that.

“I didn’t really hole much yesterday and then a few went in early today, so it just kept going and a couple more just kept going in.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Tim Hart 68-64—132

2 Darcy Boyd 64-69—133

T3 Blaike Perkins 67-67—134

T3 James Mee 67-67—134

T5 Paul Donahoo 67-69—136

T5 Jay Mackenzie 68-68—136

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues its cross-country stretch with the 36-hole Broome Furnishings – Carpet Paint and Tile Pro-Am starting Friday with the Mining Towns Series to resume on Saturday with the two-day Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-Am.

Final results