Hart goes on pro-am winning streak

Tim Hart has continued his Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series form with three consecutive victories on the Victorian swing in late February.

The 2019 Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner opened the winning streak with a convincing three-shot victory at the Dallas Building Northern Pro-Am.

Arriving at Northern Golf Club with just minutes to spare after a last-minute dash from the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s Queensland Open, Hart posted a round of 7-under 65 to claim first place over Leigh Deagan, Michael Choi and Cameron John in a tie for second.

Hart then continued his great form the following day in tough conditions at Kooringal Golf Club to again win by one shot over a trio of players with a scorecard of 3-under.

On the third consecutive day the Queenslander went low yet again with a round of 7-under 65 at the AAMI Gisborne Pro-Am to win by one shot from Victorian James Marchesani.

“I have been lucky enough to be on a roll the last few events,” Hart said.

“It’s nice to hit some great shots and convert on the greens. The events have been extremely well run and I hope I can continue to do well.”

Luke Hickman and Kristopher Mueck ended Hart’s leaderboard dominance at the Get Wines Direct Heidelberg Golf Club Pro-Am but the in-form Victorian still managed a round of 5-under to tie for third place.

To conclude the month of February Bradley Kivimets won the Safety Beach Country Club Pro-Am while Anthony Marchesani and Euan Walters won the final event on the Victorian Swing, the RACV Cape Schanck Battle.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series picks up once again from March 16 at the Queanbeyan Pro-Am.