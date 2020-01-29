Hart goes low at Traralgon Pro-Am

Tim Hart looks set to continue his strong Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series form in 2020 thanks to a three-stroke lead at the Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am.

The 2019 Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner came out firing in round one of the two-day pro-am to post a blistering round of 8-under 64 at Traralgon Golf Club.

With the winner’s share of $25,000 on offer for the winner, Hart will be aiming to pick up where he left off in round two when he tees off at 12:30pm.

“I managed to keep the ball in play and hole some putts,” Hart said post-round.

“The course is in great shape and I look forward to getting out there tomorrow.”

A competitive field stacked with talent will be doing everything they can to eclipse Hart’s lead, however, including European Tour winner Marcus Fraser and young-guns Cameron John and Justin Warren from second place.

With a Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series win already under his belt in 2020, Warren will aim to build on his overnight total of 5-under the card to make it a second.

“You need to keep the ball under the hole here and I did that nicely. I’m happy with 67 and will see what tomorrow brings,” Warren said.

Elissa Orr leads the ladies at 2-over 74 while Tim Hart also won the Optus $1000 long drive competition.

Hot conditions forecast for round two are expected to make scoring difficult for the leading groups when they tee off in the afternoon.

For live scores from the Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am visit pga.org.au.