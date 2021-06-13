Hart eyes US success after Emerald Pro-Am victory

Brisbane’s Tim Hart has expressed his desire to take his red-hot Adidas Pro-Am Series form to the United States later this year after recording his fifth win in his past six starts at the Lunar Mining Emerald Pro-Am at Emerald Golf Club on Sunday.

Third in the Glencore Oaky Creek Coal Pro-Am on Friday, Hart began the second round in Emerald two shots behind overnight leader Gavin Fairfax but took little time to reduce the deficit.

Starting his round on the 10th hole, Hart burst out of the blocks by reeling off five birdies in his first seven holes to take a share of the lead alongside fellow Queenslander Peter Martin.

Back-to-back bogeys to close out his front nine stalled the birdie machine temporarily but three more on his inward nine completed his round of 6-under 64 and a two-round total of 10-under.

It was enough to finish one stroke clear of Martin (64) with Shae Wools-Cobb a further shot back in outright third after he too shot 64 on Sunday.

A prolific pro-am winner in recent years, Hart has been working hard with coach Richard Woodhouse to transfer his results in the shorter events into four-round success and believes he is now finally ready to take his game to the world.

“I am working towards playing in the US later in the year and these recent results are giving me the confidence I need before I go over,” Hart said.

“I have good memories playing up here and I just drew on those memories today to get me over the line.”

Winner of the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series, Hart now takes a 12-shot lead in the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series with two events remaining.