Hart defends at Kooralbyn Valley - PGA of Australia

Native Queenslander Dillon Hart has fired a 4-under 68 to claim the Powers Lager Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am for the second year in a row today.

On a wet day where only three players managed to navigate the Kooralbyn Valley course under-par, Hart had no trouble finding scoring opportunities, with five birdies and only one blemish on his card.

Fellow Queenslander Jack Munro was runner-up after a 2-under 70, while Dylan Gardner rounded out the podium with a 1-under 71.

This is Hart’s second win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am series for 2024, and further solidifies his place in the top-10 on the Order of Merit list.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his day on the second at Kooralbyn Valley, Hart birdied his opening hole, but gave that shot straight back at the long par-3 fifth.

After that it was all smooth sailing however, Hart managing four more birdies coming in, including two in his last four holes.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Obviously started on the second hole and got away with a birdie, just sort’ve saw the rain coming in and thought if we can just get a couple of birdies for the day in the wet we can see what happens and managed to do that,” said Hart.

“Generally hit a lot of greens which saved me, and holed a few putts.

“It’s always good to win in Queensland, back home you feel like you should get one or two so it’s nice to finally get one.

“Obviously played well here last year, won here last year, and came back again. It feels really comfortable for me, obviously you have to strike the ball well, being long you just have to.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68 Dillon Hart (QLD)

70 Jack Munro (QLD)

71 Dylan Gardner (QLD)

72 Gavin Fairfax (QLD), Nicklaus Rogers (QLD), Matthew Rogers (QLD), Steven Jeffress (QLD)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series next heads to Gunnedah Golf Club for the Gunnedah Golf Lion Co Pro-Am on Friday.