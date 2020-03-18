Hart, Campbell win Queanbeyan Pro-Am

Tim Hart and Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series newcomer Ben A. Campbell have won the Queanbeyan Pro-Am by an impressive four shots with 36-hole totals of 10-under par.

Continuing his hot start to the year, Hart put his form on show early to set a new course record of 8-under par in the opening round, propelling the Queenslander into the lead at Queanbeyan Golf Club.

The 62 player field was determined to rein him in, however, and with a final round of 6-under 64 Campbell did just that.

The win is the Victorian’s first on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series after securing playing rights at ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Q-School in January.

“A huge thanks to Queanbeyan Golf Club for putting on a great event,” Campbell said.

“It’s awesome to get a win under my belt on the series and I hope I can keep it going.”

The Queanbeyan Pro-Am victory marks Hart’s fourth on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series for 2020.

West Australian Rick Kulacz capitalised on recent form on the Asian Tour to complete the event in outright third place with rounds of 68 and 66 for a 6-under total.

Anthony Marchesani, Brady Watt and Rory Bourke tied for fifth place at 4-under the card.

For the full Queanbeyan Golf Club leaderboard and recent Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series results visit pga.org.au.