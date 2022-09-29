Harrison Endycott is playing the PGA TOUR with house money - PGA of Australia

After the first of his 12 wins on the PGA TOUR to date, Jason Day kept the ATM receipt showing his suddenly inflated bank balance for six weeks. The kid from Beaudesert could never have imagined seeing so many numerals in an account with his name at the top.

Harrison Endycott earned $US140,667 for his tie for 12th on debut at the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago but had a very different experience.

Endycott is the lone Aussie in the field at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship and is the first Australian to benefit directly from the Tour’s new Earnings Assurance Program.

Fully exempt players who compete in 15 tournaments will be guaranteed to earn $US500,000 but the news is even better for rookies such as Endycott.

Rookies and returning members have their $500,000 cash injection paid up front, meaning that tournament winnings only get deposited once they pass the $500,000 threshold.

Given that he earned $US366,114 across 56 events over the past three years on the Korn Ferry Tour, it is financial security that the 26-year-old is adamant will translate to better golf.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of guys who have got up to the PGA TOUR and they’re broke,” Endycott said of the transition from Korn Ferry Tour to PGA TOUR.

“My off-course financial is sorted and golf just feels so much less stressful.

“I’ve basically been paid a wage that guys in the past have had to go earn and not play great with.

“It has taken away the money factor. I’m just playing for points now. If I go and make more money than that, so be it. But I’ve got money in the bank. I’m not worried about a hotel bill. I’m not worried about flights. I’m not worried about those things.

“My mindset is to go and make 500 points that week, which is a win. If I can’t get 500 points, I want to get as close as I can depending on how I’m playing that week.

“I’m going out to play on the PGA TOUR not worried about money.

“I know that it’s there, but my main focus is points because I know I’m financially sorted for the year.

“It’s a huge stress relief.”

That’s not to say he hasn’t noticed the discrepancy in pay packets.

While Day saw his balance on an ATM receipt, Endycott received a text message 30 minutes after the close of play in California that reinforced his new-found financial possibilities.

“I knew I wasn’t going to receive any money but you do receive a text with what points you made and what money you made half an hour after the last group putts out on Sunday,” he revealed.

“When I received that text last week I was like, We’re playing for some serious money now.

“It’s gob-smacking. I’ve never seen this type of money before in my life.

“To be able to experience that is mind-boggling and I feel like I’m playing golf like I did in amateur days.

“Hopefully one day I’m in the position where it’s in the millions and I win that top prize.

“I feel like I’ve come through at the right time and I’m just very, very grateful to be able to come through at this time.”

Money is a measurement of success in any professional sport but Endycott has goals that stretch beyond the financial.

A week after great mate Travis Smyth captured his first win as a professional on the Asian Tour, Endycott wants to continue the run of global Aussie victories and become a first-time PGA TOUR winner this week in Mississippi.

Beyond that, he wants to be great.

“I don’t want to be the guy that just keeps his card,” said Endycott, who qualified for the PGA TOUR by finishing 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

“I want to go and win on the PGA TOUR. I want to be able to go and win majors. I want to be one of the best players in the world. I really do.

“But I know how hard it is to get to that point and you’ve got to set little goals within the big goals to get there.

“I said to my caddie on the range, how cool it would be to win this week and have back-to-back wins from the Aussies. That would be awesome.

“Super happy for Trav. Couldn’t happen to a better bloke.

“It just proves how much good golf is coming out of Australia and where we’re headed.

“I’d love to be able to continue that Aussie win ratio overseas.”