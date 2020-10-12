Harris takes first-round lead at QLD PGA Trainee Champs

City of Logan local Ray Harris has fired an opening round of 3-under 69 at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club to lead the Coca-Cola QLD PGA Trainee Championship by one stroke.

Four birdies and a sensational eagle on the par-5 13th hole highlighted a rollercoaster round for the PGA Trainee.

“I have not played here for a while and forgot how good it is with the tight fairways and big greens,” Harris said of the Windaroo Lakes layout.

“I just enjoyed myself and my score showed what can happen when you enjoy yourself.”

Just one shot adrift is Hills Golf Club PGA Trainee and 2019 QLD PGA Trainee Championship runner-up, Dean Jamieson, who sits tied for second place alongside Luke Parker from Maroochy River Golf Club at 2-under the card.

Parker flew out of the blocks after starting from the nine hole, completing the harder back-nine in 5-under par before adding five bogeys and two birdies to his scorecard on the front-nine.

Jamieson also had a look at the first round lead before a triple bogey at the par-4 16th hole, nicknamed ‘snake gully’, saw him move back down to second place.

Tanner Jackson from Mt Warren Park Golf Club and Elliot Beel from Mackay Golf Club complete the top five following opening round scores of even par.

The second round of the 2020 Coca-Cola QLD PGA Trainee Championship will begin at 11am AEST from Windaroo Lakes Golf Club.

