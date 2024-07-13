Harper books spot at PPC National Final - PGA of Australia

Riverside Oaks Golf Club’s Cody Harper has topped a field of 63 PGA Professionals to book his place at the PGA Professional Championship National Final at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in October.

More than 80 NSW/ACT PGA Members attended the NSW/ACT Annual State Members Forum at Concord Golf Club where 50-Year Members Chris Gaffney, Brian Parkins, 60-Year Members Ted Stirling and Les O’Keefe and 70-Year Member Ian Alexander were in attendance.

With Life Members Geoff Scott and Kyle Francis also present, there was close to 400 years of PGA Membership in the room, CEO Gavin Kirkman and General Manager of Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart, sharing the vision for what the PGA hopes to achieve in the future.

Following the meeting, players took to a Concord Golf Club layout presented remarkably well given the course had been closed just 48 hours earlier due to rain.

Harper’s round of 4-under 67 was the best of the day, one clear of Bryce Hohnen (68) and Larry Austin (68).

It was an impressive performance given the Director of Golf at Riverside Oaks was operating on very little sleep following the birth of his second child just days earlier.

The top 15 qualifiers will all contest the National Final, Bree Arthur was the leading female qualifier and Leigh McKechnie booked a spot in the Australian PGA Senior Championship as the leading player over the age of 50.

PGA Professionals Championship National Final qualifiers