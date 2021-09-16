Hannah Green’s vow to emulate Ricciardo’s ‘shoey’

It’s a venue where she has tasted victory in the past and now Hannah Green has vowed to emulate fellow West Australian Daniel Ricciardo’s post-race ‘shoey’ celebration if she wins this week’s LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.

Green’s 2019 triumph followed soon after her breakthrough KPMG Women’s PGA Championship title and returning to Portland not only brings back fond memories but gets her as close as she can to Australia without a long-haul flight.

Like Green, Ricciardo is accustomed to travelling the world as part of the F1 juggernaut and his first win in thee years at last week’s Italian Grand Prix has lit a flame within Green and fellow Australian Su Oh that they hope to quench with champagne from their golf shoe on Sunday.

“Su and I said whoever wins next has to do a shoey, and then I’ll do it with her and vice versa,” Green said with a big laugh in her pre-tournament press conference.

“So yes, we’ll do it. Have never done it before and I was quite surprised that Lando (Norris, Ricciardo’s McLaren teammate) even did it, so I’ll do one. I’ll take one for the team.

“I literally watched the entire thing until (Max) Verstappen and Lewis (Hamilton) had their crash.

“I heard the guys screaming at the TV. I was like Oh, no, what’s happened, like maybe Ricciardo had crashed, but then obviously went back out.

“It was great for him to get the win. Obviously a few years since he had one, so hopefully I can have another Perth person win this week.

“A few of the members at my home club know him and his family, so I’m sure they would’ve celebrated for him.”

After enjoying a stint back at home in Perth prior to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Green will now spend the rest of the season in the US.

On off weeks she spends her time at the Golf Australia house in Orlando and while she was in the UK for the Scottish Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open Green and Oh spent their downtime with England’s Georgia Hall.

“We actually spent a week in the UK with Georgia Hall and Harry, her boyfriend, so they looked after us for a week,” said Green.

“Then we returned to Orlando. It’s kind of our home away from home.

“Even then we don’t have a membership at any golf club, so just been practising and playing with other LPGA players, so very grateful to all those girls that have took us out and played.”

In addition to trying to win back the title she claimed in 2019, Green is currently leading the Aon Risk Reward Challenge that at season’s end rewards the winner with a cheque for $1 million, equal to that won by Matthew Wolff on the PGA Tour.

This week’s Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole is the par-5 18th at Oregon Golf Club, a hole that Green believes can yield birdies and perhaps even an eagle or two if played well.

“I didn’t actually know that I was leading until the British Open I heard my friend Ali Whitaker mention it on the telecast,” Green said of her status atop the Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard.

“Hopefully I just keep making birdies and eagles and get that nice bonus at the end of the year.

it’s pretty generous off the tee. I feel like the bail-out is on the right because everything will kick down onto the fairway.

“There is water all down the left so there is a little bit of risk involved,” Green added of Oregon Golf Club’s closing hole.

“In the pro-am I played up further than what I would have but I still think it’s a pretty gettable par-5.

“It’s going to be tricky with that green because there is quite a lot of slope to it, but I would say with the bunkers you’re better off laying up short or going for it.”