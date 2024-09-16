Hall of Fame backing for Nadimpalli - PGA of Australia

As he prepares for his first full season on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, 20-year-old Nadimpalli, who plays out of Spring Valley Golf Club in Melbourne, was announced as part of the broader naming of 16 scholarships today.

He will receive a grant of $2500 toward sporting expenses under the Hall of Fame’s scholarship and mentoring program, invitations to SAHOF events, educational seminars and additional sessions with SAHOF members as guest speakers.

Nadimpalli, runner-up in this year’s Master of the Amateurs, tied-fourth in the adidas Australian Amateur and winner of the 2022 Tasmanian Amateur, made his debut as a professional at the PNG Open in Port Moresby in August, where he missed the cut.

He applied for the scholarship after receiving a tip from Tour staff that it could be available.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this,” he said.

“I’m hoping that it helps me going forward. It’s not just the grant, it’s the one-on-one mentoring that I’ll get. I’m looking to grow my game and grow as a person as well.”

Nadimpalli took up golf as a four-year-old growing up in Melbourne, and completed a fine amateur career by taking a spot on the Victorian team which won at the Golf Australia Interstate Matches in Queensland in May.

PHOTO: Sid Nadimpalli is playing on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this season.