Hakkinen, Ennels win Vic PGA 4BBB Handicap Matchplay final

Marcus Hakkinen and David Ennels have won the Victorian PGA 4BBB Handicap Matchplay final over Levi Burns and Nick Sapet at Royal Melbourne in dramatic fashion.

The evenly matched teams each stayed within reach of the lead across the front-nine, never sitting more than square or one down throughout.

After making the turn through nine all square, the trend continued with both teams up and down all the way to the 18th.

“I missed a short birdie putt on 17 to get the match back to square,” said Marcus Hakkinen.

“Going up 18 we were one down and I said to David on his second shot in, ‘take one more club’ which he did and hit it inside a foot. Down 19 we go!”

With the match moved to the playoff hole, every shot counted for both teams with victory on the line.

“David and I were both in the left rough in a reasonable position with Levi in the front greenside bunker and Nick pin high left about 60 metres out,” said Hakkinen.

“David hit a great shot to about 30 feet behind the pin. I had a shot of about 75 metres in an okay lie where I thought the middle of the green would be a decent chance of making a three.

“I hit my shot on my line just right of the flag. It bounced once and ripped sideways straight into the hole for an unbelievable eagle and to win the match!”

The Victorian PGA 4BBB Handicap Matchplay Knockout had been postponed from July 2020 due to COVID-19. The final match was completed on Monday 15 March.

View the final VIC PGA 4BBB Handicap Matchplay Final results at pga.org.au.