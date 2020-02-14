Guyatt makes eighth career ace at #QLDPGA

PGA Professional Matthew Guyatt has made the eighth hole-in-one of his career in round two of the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship.

Teeing it up at the 113-metre par-3 8th hole with a 50-degree gap wedge, Guyatt was confident the shot looked good from the start.

“I hit a 50-degree wedge which was a really nice number today,” Guyatt said.

“I followed Quayley (Anthony Quayle) actually. He set the standard by hitting it long and trying to use a little back stop. I think it’s the most hole-in-one-able pin location on the green right where it is.

“We say that every year when they put it there that there’s a chance for someone to have a one. I just tried to pass and let the slope do the rest and I hit a little bit more of a draw than Quayley so it had a little bit more spin and speed on it coming off the bank.

“The boys said it went straight in the middle and I’m one very happy man.”

How good is this?! Matt Guyatt picking up his hole-in-one from the cup.



Incredible!#QLDPGA pic.twitter.com/wsh1zwXQCo — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) February 14, 2020

Relief was the first emotion felt by Guyatt who confessed he had been struggling with the flat stick at the Toowoomba course.

“To be honest with you I have not holed a single putt all tournament so the biggest joy of it was that I didn’t have to get my putter out of the bag,” he laughed.

Guyatt, who is playing alongside his student and former NRL player Ben Ikin and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia regular Quayle, posted an opening round of 5-over but remains at even-par so far in round two.

