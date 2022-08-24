Guyatt honoured to captain Four Nations Cup team - PGA of Australia

It’s less than five years since Matthew Guyatt finished ninth at the Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club. That week he finished in front of players such as Geoff Ogilvy, Brett Rumford, Stephen Leaney, Jason Scrivener and was just one shot behind American superstar and reigning Open champion Jordan Spieth, yet it was something of a Tour swansong.

After playing the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia since 2006 and in Japan, Europe, Korea and throughout Asia, Guyatt made the decision at the end of 2017 to stay local and be more present in the lives of his wife and children.

It is a decision that all professional athletes must face at some point in their careers but next week Guyatt gets to tap into that competitive spirit and play on the international stage once again.

Guyatt has been chosen to captain the Australian team that also includes Murray Lott (Victoria Park), TJ King (Mount Coolum) and Jamie Hook (Pacific Dunes) at the Four Nations Cup in South Africa starting September 2.

It is an honour he has dreamt of since he was a young boy growing up in Townsville and which has given him a sense of purpose that can be lacking when athletes make the decision to step away.

“It’s tough. It’s really tough,” says Guyatt, who finished in the top 11 at the Australian Masters three times between 2012 and 2015.

“I stopped a little bit because of family but also because I felt like I had a good crack at it and didn’t make it, to be honest.

“You’re dealing with your own disappointment but I had my kids who were moving into high school and things like that. I probably used that more as my reason to stop than anything else.

“I’m an ultra-competitive person so it was really difficult for me to transition out of the competitive Tour life into a club-based teaching role. It still is to be honest.

“That’s why it has been so awesome these past few months since I got picked in this team to have a playing goal to work towards and practising with some venom and purpose again.”

After stepping away from life on tour Guyatt returned to his roots.

A standout coming through the Membership Pathway Program at Indooroopilly Golf Club in Brisbane, Guyatt has taught at Ipswich Golf Club, Golf Central and been the Assistant Professional at Nudgee Golf Club and now Gailes Golf Club.

Unable to compete in the PGA Professionals Championship in the first year after coming off tour, Guyatt was tied for sixth at the 2020 PPC of Qld/NT at Lakelands Golf Club just six months after suffering a serious head injury in July 2020.

He won the PPC of South-East Queensland at Victoria Park the following July to book his place in the National Final at Links Hope Island in January where he finished third.

That would earn him selection in the Australian team, a team he now wants to continue to represent each and every year.

“It’s extremely cool for all of us to be able to look at the Professionals Championship in Melbourne and not only play our way into the Aus PGA but make a four-man Australian team at the same time,” added Guyatt.

“Ever since I was able to throw a ball or hit a ball as a kid growing up in Townsville I wanted to play for Australia and I wanted to captain Australia.

“That was always the dream for me. All these years later to be now playing in a four-man Australian team, that was an unbelievable phone call to receive.

“It’s a great group of guys and hopefully we’ll do the country proud.

“It’s a great opportunity to represent our organisation, the PGA, it’s fantastic to be a part of the first four-man team to do that.

“Hopefully our fellow PGA Professionals will watch on and see that there are opportunities to represent our national body and our country.”