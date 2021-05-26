Guyatt emotional after SEQ Professionals Championship victory

Less than 12 months after suffering a serious head injury that threatened his future in the game Matthew Guyatt has secured his place at the PGA Professionals Championship National Final at Hamilton Island in September with a course record round at Victoria Park in Brisbane.

In the last PGA Professionals Championship of South-East Queensland that will be contested at Victoria Park before its closure on June 30, Guyatt tied the course record of 10-under 55 with a bogey-free round featuring 10 birdies.

A two-time PGA of Australian Trainee of the Year, Guyatt is currently the Assistant Professional at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane’s northern suburbs but knows he is lucky to be playing golf at all.

Not long after being appointed at Nudgee, Guyatt suffered two large gashes to the top of his head in a freak accident while playing basketball at home with his son Jack.

It took close to four hours for doctors to stitch his head back together and a full recovery took weeks but Guyatt knows the damage could have been far greater, grateful to be out competing and playing the game he loves.

“I am lucky to be here at all let along walking and therefore to be back playing competitive golf is a blessing,” said Guyatt.

A mad supporter of all Brisbane sporting teams, Guyatt is now one of 12 Queensland players who will represent their state at Hamilton Island in September.

“I have heard so much about the tournament and am looking forward to the chance to represent Queensland alongside my fellow PGA Professionals in what will be my first time being eligible to play the event,” he added.

For winning, Guyatt receives return flights to Hamilton Island for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final and also an exemption to play in the Queensland PGA Championship.

Also winning exemptions into the Queensland PGA Championship and qualifying for Hamilton Island are Redland Bay Golf Club’s Paul Hayden and Hervey Bay Golf Club’s Chris Taylor, who both recorded 6-under par rounds of 59. As the leading individual over the age of 50, Taylor also wins an exemption to play in the Australian Senior PGA Championship later in 2021.

The 12 players from the PGA Professionals Championship of South East Queensland to have qualified for the National Final are: Matthew Guyatt, Paul Hayden, Christopher Taylor, Murray Lott, Brenton Parrish, David Merriman, Matthew Rogers, Jacob Freeman, Garrett Skinner, Christopher McCourt, Lachlan Ritson and Craig Goodall.

