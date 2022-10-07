Grierson, Tighe share Cumberland City victory - PGA of Australia

Two days of flawless golf has earned James Grierson a share of victory at the Cumberland City Pro-Am at Woodville Golf Course in Sydney’s inner west.

Grierson (pictured, left) and South Coast bomber Lincoln Tighe (pictured, right) finished locked together at 14-under in the two-round adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event, Grierson’s rounds of 66-64 consisting of 14 birdies and zero bogeys.

Tighe (67-63) eagled the par-5 18th and bogeyed the par-4 first both days to match Grierson’s total, the evergreen Matthew Millar (68-63) just one shot back in outright third position.

The 36-hole tournament serves as the final competitive hit-out before the start of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia next week in Kalgoorlie and a timely shot of confidence for the joint winners.

“Any time you play good golf it always gives you a lot of confidence,” said Grierson, whose best finish last season was a tie for 21st at the WA Open.

“I’ve been working quite hard and it’s nice to have something to play again.”

Tied with Neven Basic and Jordan Mullaney at the start of day two, Grierson showed exceptional control off the tee to dominate the Woodville par 5s.

He birdied all five of the three-shotters in his second round of eight-under 64, some wedge game wizardry paving the way for a number of birdie looks.

“I drove it really well. Such a tight golf course here and quite short as well so my wedge play was really good,” said the Forbes junior.

“With the rough and the trees being so close to the middle of the fairway, keeping it in play was crucial. Keeping it in the short stuff and having a lot of wedges in.

“The greens were quite slow so making sure you were in the right spots chipping into the green.

“I was really happy not to make a bogey for the two days. That’s always nice and shows your game is in a pretty good spot.”

Winner at Griffith earlier this year, Brendan Smith took fourth spot with a two-day total of 12-under par, one shot clear of Mullaney and James Conran.

