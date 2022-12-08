Green makes his move at Champions Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Victorian Richard Green has taken a major step towards a ticket to the Champions Tour in 2023 with a second round of six-under 65 at Q School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Green sits in a share of third at the halfway mark of the Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament where the top five finishers at the completion of four rounds will be fully exempt into all open, full-field events for the 2023 season.

Green had intended to tee it up at Champions Tour Q School in 2020 before travel restrictions due to Covid-19 made that next to impossible.

Due to turn 52 in February, Green is now well-placed to play his way onto the most lucrative seniors circuit in world golf.

Green was six under through the first 12 holes of his second round – including four consecutive birdies beginning on the ninth hole – but played the final six holes even to finish the day at nine-under through 36 holes to trail leader Mark Walker by two strokes.

“It’s close and it’s in good shape and that’s all I could hope for after two days just to be in contention,” Green said.

“If I could do the same sort of golf again tomorrow and have a chance on the last day, that’s all you can do really and just keep doing my best.”

It has been a stellar year for Green on the seniors circuit.

A two-time winner on the DP World Tour’s Legends Tour, Green recently won back-to-back marquee events on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

He won the NSW Senior Open in Albury and followed it with a tense, one-stroke win at the Nova Employment Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond Golf Club.

With 36 holes remaining at Q-School, Mark Walker leads the field at 11-under.



“It’s been a long road coming over and getting ready for this event, but I’ve put in the work, so I feel pretty confident in what I’ve done in preparation,” said Green.

“I just have to go out and execute now and I feel like I’m doing that which is good.

“I’m just going to keep doing my best after every shot, stay in the moment, don’t get too far ahead of myself, don’t think about the results, all those things… It just helps you play golf properly so that’s what I will be focusing on.

Day two was also a positive one for fellow Victorian David McKenzie who moved up 11 spots into a share of 15th with a round of three-under 68.

Players finishing sixth through 30th this week will be eligible to apply for PGA TOUR Champions Associate Membership for the 2023 season, which will afford them the opportunity to enter 2023 PGA TOUR Champions weekly event qualifiers.

Week two of the LPGA Q-Series tees off early Friday morning where Su Oh, Karis Davidson and Robyn Choi will be seeking to finish in the top 45 who earn LPGA Tour cards in 2023.