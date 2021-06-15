Green leaps to No. 1 among Aussies

Hannah Green has been rewarded for her consistent form by a ranking for posterity … she is now the top-ranked Australian in the world, edging Minjee Lee.

Since the inception of the women’s world rankings in 2006 only Karrie Webb (for nine straight years) and Lee (since 2015) have held the top slot among Australians, but Green this week joined that pair as holding the top spot.

Her world ranking jumped one spot to No. 14 in this week’s list after she finished third in the Mediheal Championship in San Francisco, closing with a 66. Lee finished off the pace and dipped one spot to No. 15, meaning that Green is now the No. 1 ranked Aussie.

The top-ranked Australian man is Cameron Smith at No. 28.

Green, 24, has had two third-place finishes this year as she prepares to take on the season’s next major — the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship — in nine days’ time.

Two years ago she became just the third Australian woman — behind Webb and Jan Stephenson — to win a major, and her ranking has risen steadily since.

