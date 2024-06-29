 Green hangs tough to sit second at US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Green hangs tough to sit second at US Senior Open


The windswept nature of his home course held Richard Green in good stead as the Australian stayed just one shot back at the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club.

Co-leader after Round 1, Green faced much sterner conditions at the historic layout on Rhode Island but three birdies around the turn were key in a 3-under 67 and 10-under total.

That puts Green just one back of Japan’s Hiroyuki Fujita (66) as Steve Stricker (66) and Richard Bland (64) moved into a share of third.

One of the best rounds of the day saw Green’s fellow Victorian Cameron Percy (65) climb into a tie for ninth at 5-under, the pair calling on all of their vast experience playing in windy conditions in Melbourne.

Green’s home course is 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula and the left-hander used that grounding and a hot putter to enter the weekend outright second.

“It was much tougher conditions today with the wind,” said Green, who described his 63 in Round 1 as one of the best rounds of his distinguished career.

“Something we faced in the last couple of holes yesterday, but not for the whole round.

“There was some really testing shots out there today coming through 4, 5, 6 and early holes on the back nine, 10, 11, 12, 13. Some really, really tough, demanding shots.

“I was able to hit some good ones when I needed to and hang in there when I needed to. It was a much tougher feeling out there today.”

Starting from the 10th tee, Green dropped to 6-under with a bogey at his opening hole but responded with birdies at 11 and 12 to get to 8-under.

A bogey on 15 saw Green fall back to even par for his round but three consecutive birdies from the 18th hole got him back to within one of the lead.

“Putting saved me at times and kept the momentum going,” said Green, who had 27 putts and ranked first in driving distance on day two.

“Golf’s difficult when you’re challenged and you’re under pressure all the time and you’re a little bit out of position in spots.

“If you can be steady and having good momentum going your way, it just sets you in a good frame of mind for the rest of the day.”

Percy charged up the leaderboard with seven birdies through 15 holes but was left to rue two bogeys on his final two holes to be six shots off the lead heading into Round 3.

“Going to go and find out what my irons are doing because my putting is really good,” said Percy.

“Just got to get my irons a bit sharper.

“The pins here are really nasty. If you’re just a little bit off, it’s not much fun.

“You’ve got to be really precise with your irons so got to work on that this afternoon.”

Seven Australians made the cut including Mark Hensby, who bounced back from a 75 in Round 1 with 7-under 63 in Round 2 thanks to a run of four birdies and an eagle in the space of six holes on the back nine.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst/USGA

Australasian scores
2          Richard Green              63-67—130
T9        Cameron Percy             70-65—135
T24      Steven Alker (NZ)         71-67—138
T24      Mark Hensby               75-63—138
T31      Mathew Goggin           66-73—139
T38      Michael Wright            68-72—140
T47      Michael Long (NZ)        72-69—141
T47      Stuart Appleby             67-74—141
T60      Greg Chalmers             72-70—142
MC       Rod Pampling              67-78—145
MC       Richard Lee (NZ)           73-73—146


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Green hangs tough to sit second at US Senior Open
Green on top after day one at US Senior Open
Sarka connecting Muslim women with golf in the Middle East
Olympic team locked in for Paris 2024
Media Centre