Green hangs tough to sit second at US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

The windswept nature of his home course held Richard Green in good stead as the Australian stayed just one shot back at the US Senior Open at Newport Country Club.

Co-leader after Round 1, Green faced much sterner conditions at the historic layout on Rhode Island but three birdies around the turn were key in a 3-under 67 and 10-under total.

That puts Green just one back of Japan’s Hiroyuki Fujita (66) as Steve Stricker (66) and Richard Bland (64) moved into a share of third.

One of the best rounds of the day saw Green’s fellow Victorian Cameron Percy (65) climb into a tie for ninth at 5-under, the pair calling on all of their vast experience playing in windy conditions in Melbourne.

Green’s home course is 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula and the left-hander used that grounding and a hot putter to enter the weekend outright second.

“It was much tougher conditions today with the wind,” said Green, who described his 63 in Round 1 as one of the best rounds of his distinguished career.

“Something we faced in the last couple of holes yesterday, but not for the whole round.

“There was some really testing shots out there today coming through 4, 5, 6 and early holes on the back nine, 10, 11, 12, 13. Some really, really tough, demanding shots.

“I was able to hit some good ones when I needed to and hang in there when I needed to. It was a much tougher feeling out there today.”

On to the weekend 💪



Here’s where things stand through two rounds at Newport Country Club 👇 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024

Starting from the 10th tee, Green dropped to 6-under with a bogey at his opening hole but responded with birdies at 11 and 12 to get to 8-under.

A bogey on 15 saw Green fall back to even par for his round but three consecutive birdies from the 18th hole got him back to within one of the lead.

“Putting saved me at times and kept the momentum going,” said Green, who had 27 putts and ranked first in driving distance on day two.

“Golf’s difficult when you’re challenged and you’re under pressure all the time and you’re a little bit out of position in spots.

“If you can be steady and having good momentum going your way, it just sets you in a good frame of mind for the rest of the day.”

Percy charged up the leaderboard with seven birdies through 15 holes but was left to rue two bogeys on his final two holes to be six shots off the lead heading into Round 3.

“Going to go and find out what my irons are doing because my putting is really good,” said Percy.

“Just got to get my irons a bit sharper.

“The pins here are really nasty. If you’re just a little bit off, it’s not much fun.

“You’ve got to be really precise with your irons so got to work on that this afternoon.”

Seven Australians made the cut including Mark Hensby, who bounced back from a 75 in Round 1 with 7-under 63 in Round 2 thanks to a run of four birdies and an eagle in the space of six holes on the back nine.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst/USGA

Australasian scores

2 Richard Green 63-67—130

T9 Cameron Percy 70-65—135

T24 Steven Alker (NZ) 71-67—138

T24 Mark Hensby 75-63—138

T31 Mathew Goggin 66-73—139

T38 Michael Wright 68-72—140

T47 Michael Long (NZ) 72-69—141

T47 Stuart Appleby 67-74—141

T60 Greg Chalmers 72-70—142

MC Rod Pampling 67-78—145

MC Richard Lee (NZ) 73-73—146