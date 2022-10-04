Gray ready to be inspired at the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo - PGA of Australia

We chatted with Kerrod Gray, PGA Professional and high-performance coach, about what he is most looking forward to at the Golf Business Forum/ PGA Expo.

The Golf Business Forum/ PGA Expo is nearly here for 2022. A unique opportunity for the golf industry to come together and shape the future of Australian golf, the Expo will be flush with a range of high-calibre speakers and presenters.

Giving attendees access to the leading ideas, trends, tools and connections to help them and their businesses thrive, anticipation is building. We spoke with PGA Professional, and high-performance golf coach, Kerrod Gray about what he is most looking forward to about the Expo.

Gray, a multiple-time PGA vocational award-winner, already has a fine record as a coach, but knows that attendance at the Expo will help him to take his offering to the next level; especially after hearing from the coaches of Major champions…

What are you looking forward to most about the GBF/ PGA Expo?

Hearing Rick Sessinghaus present

Why are you excited to see Rick Sessinghaus present?

To see how he can get his messaging across with his impactful presentation skills.

What value do you think the Expo will add for PGA Members?

Naturally, I can only answer for myself; but I am sure seeing Rick present will provide an element of inspiration – certainly for me and hopefully for the coaches in attendance.

What would you say to PGA members considering attending?

Online learning is a great tool for education but nothing replaces the in-person experience of being in an environment where we are all there to learn, connect and grow.

How do you think attendance will benefit you?

As a person, I know that it is great to be surrounded by like minded individuals and I am really looking forward to that.

Why do you think it’s a beneficial event for the broader industry?

The rising tide brings all to the top; and I believe that the more each of us invests in our own development, mindset and career only fuels our industry as a whole to reach new levels of success and impact.

