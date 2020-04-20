Grady v Ossie headlines week two matches

A showdown between major champion Wayne Grady and four-time Australian Open champion Ossie Pickworth highlights an enthralling group of matches in our search for Australia’s Greatest Golfer.

Nine of Australia’s major champions advanced to the second round in the opening week of matches and while many were clear-cut victories, the second week throws up some head-to-head battles sure to divide the voting public.

One of the most difficult matches to split is that between Grady and Pickworth, one a player who found success in the United States and another who was a dominant force in the post-War period of Australian golf.

Like another blond Queenslander who would gain worldwide fame, Grady’s professional career was launched with victory at the West Lakes Classic in Adelaide in 1978, a financial injection that paved the way for his move to the European Tour.

But it was in America where Grady really made his mark, winning on the PGA TOUR in 1989 and then claiming the 1990 US PGA Championship at Shoal Creek.

The United States held little appeal for Pickworth despite the urging of Australia’s trailblazer in America, Jim Ferrier.

Still, the only person to win three consecutive Australian Open titles from 1946-1948, Pickworth shot 63 at Royal Melbourne’s West Course to defeat reigning British Open champion Bobby Locke 2 and 1 in a 1950 match and won a fourth Australian Open at Kooyonga in 1954.

Bruce Devlin and Frank Phillips won consecutive Australian Open championships in 1960 and 1961 and will face off against each other on Thursday with Peter Senior and Mike Clayton to go head-to-head on Friday.

Australia’s Greatest Golfer Week 2 Draw

Monday: Jim Ferrier v Marcus Fraser; Geoff Ogilvy v Wayne Smith

Tuesday: Bruce Crampton v Katherine Kirk; Ian Baker-Finch v Brett Rumford

Wednesday: Rodger Davis v Matt Jones; Graham Marsh v Karen Lunn

Thursday: Ian Stanley v Stuart Appleby; Bruce Devlin v Frank Phillips

Friday: Wayne Grady v Ossie Pickworth; Peter Senior v Mike Clayton

Week 1 winners: Peter Thomson, Greg Norman, David Graham, Jan Stephenson, Karrie Webb, Kel Nagle, Adam Scott, Steve Elkington, Jason Day

