Grace Kim two back at Epson Tour event in Michigan - PGA of Australia

Emerging Sydney star Grace Kim will enter the final round of the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship just two strokes off the lead as she seeks to lock up promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023.

Currently third on the Epson Tour order of merit, Kim is close to wrapping up one of the 10 cards handed out at season’s end, a goal that will only be enhanced by strong finish at Battle Creek Country Club in Michigan.

Following on from a round of three-under 69 on day one, Kim went out in three-under after starting her second round from the 10th tee.

Birdies at the first and fourth holes got the 21-year-old to five-under on her round, a bogey at the par-4 sixth her only slip-up in a round of four-under 68.

She will begin the final round in a share of fifth at seven-under, two shots back of Americans Rachel Rohanna (65) and Gina Kim (67).

Robyn Choi (69) and Sarah Jane Smith (70) are both in a share of 25th at three-under while Emily Mahar is on track for her best result since joining the professional ranks, tied for 35th after a round of three-under 69 on Saturday.

World No.2 Minjee Lee leads the Aussies at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open but will start the final round nine shots off the lead.

Once again it was a frustrating day with the flatstick for Lee, taking 32 putts around Dundonald Links in a round of one-under 71 that consisted of 17 pars and the lone birdie.

She is currently in a tie for 27th at six-under, one clear of fellow West Australian Hannah Green, the pair of major champions the only Aussies to make the cut.

Cam-bidextrous 🏌️‍♂️



Cam Davis sits T4 @RocketClassic playing right-handed, but he’s got some skill with the left as well. pic.twitter.com/M0OWmC8MBB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2022

On the PGA TOUR, eight birdies in a round of seven-under 65 has elevated Cam Davis to a tie for 16th in the defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic title in Detroit.

After making the cut on the number, Davis went out in five-under on Saturday which included a run of three straight birdies from the sixth hole.

Three further birdies saw him reach 11-under but a bogey at the final hole saw him complete three rounds in 10-under.

Although 11 strokes off the lead, a top-10 finish will greatly enhance his prospects of advancing to the second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs when they start in two weeks’ time.

Jason Day moved inside the top-30 with a round of three-under 69 as Adam Scott plummeted from a tie for seventh to a share of 66th with a third round of six-over 78, dropping five shots in the space of four holes midway through the back nine.

Dimitrios Papadatos was the lone Australian to make the cut at the DP World Tour Hero Open in Scotland, tied for 41st entering the final round at Fairmont St Andrews.