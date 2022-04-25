Gordon upstages big names to win Leeton Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Corowa Golf Club Director of Golf James Gordon has upstaged some of the most prolific winners on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series to claim the 36-hole the Leeton Golf Club SunRice Pro-Am.

A regular Pro-Am stop for more than 25 years, Leeton served as the third event on the Riverina swing and there was a familiar name on top of the leaderboard after day one.

Defending champion Matt Millar opened with a round of five-under 67, a score that would only be matched by Gordon by day’s end.

Mitch McComas, Josh Ingram and former champion Martin Peterson were all one stroke back in a share of third yet Gordon would take command of the tournament early on day two.

An infrequent participant on the Pro-Am circuit, Gordon bolted out of the blocks with a birdie at the opening hole and when Millar dropped a shot at the fourth he took sole ownership of the lead.

It would be a lead that he never surrendered as he recorded the most significant win of his career.

Gordon’s form late last year included a round of 10-under 62 on his home course which earned an invitation to play the Blitz Golf Howlong event and has already indicated he will be back to defend next year.

“This is my first time to Leeton and I’ve really enjoyed the golf course,” said Gordon.

“I don’t get to play many Pro-Am events during the year but I’ll definitely be back to Leeton.”

Gordon had five birdies in his second round of three-under 69, good enough for a two-stroke victory from Millar (71) with McComas (71) and Steven Jeffress sharing third position at five-under par.

Although he had to settle for second at Leeton, Millar did receive a consolation prize, claiming the Riverina bonus with a cumulative score of 11-under par.