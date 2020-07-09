Golf to remain open in Melbourne lockdown

The Victorian Government has announced the tightening of restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 July.

Those areas will return to stage 3 restrictions. A list defining the Melbourne metropolitan area is located here.

Pleasingly, golf will continue to be played during this time, subject to conditions.

The Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, has announced that golf can continue to be played in areas that will be covered by stage 3 restrictions in 2-ball groups from Thursday 9 July.

Clubhouses must also close as of midnight 8 July, for all services other than take-away food and beverage.

The PGA of Australia and Golf Australia will communicate further information as it relates to facility operations, including coaching, Pro-Shops, driving ranges, warm-up areas and other related activities as soon as possible.

We are continuing to work with the government on understanding further ramifications of stage 3 restrictions on golf clubs/facilities.