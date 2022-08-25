Give Dad The Gift of Golf - PGA of Australia

From the dad who is hard to buy for, to the one who insists he doesn’t want a gift this year and even those who have seemingly already bought themselves everything they could possibly want, there is one sure-fire way to surprise your dad this Father’s Day.

…Spoil him with the gift of golf!

We’ve dropped some inspiration for you below to make it a special day for dad – whether he’s hooked and already got the golfing bug, is looking to reignite his passion for the game, or falls anywhere in-between; golf offers something for every dad!

1. Get kitted up and dress to impress

Drop in and visit your local pro-shop to find the perfect gift for dad. At golf Pro-shops around Australia, PGA Professionals are able to help you find dad the perfect gift! From new golf balls that suit his game, to the latest apparel to make sure he is playing in style or even a custom fit set of new clubs! PGA Professionals have the expertise and experience to find the best products to suit everyone’s game and should be your first port of call this Father’s Day!

2. Go play

We are blessed in Australia to have some of the best golf courses in the world on our doorstep. However, wherever and whenever you want to play, a round of golf is the perfect way to bond with your family. Check out a course near you and spend a day on the fairway with dad, he deserves it!



3. Elevate his game

Australia’s accredited experts in golf, PGA Professionals are here to help elevate everyone’s game. Get your dad a lesson this Father’s Day and give him the chance to work on his swing with expert guidance, so he can be in top form on the course! Lessons are available with your local PGA Professional. Visit Find a Pro to find a PGA Professional in your local area that specialises in coaching and book dad in for a lesson today.

4. Sit back, relax and enjoy

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will host a field of top Australasian talent when it returns from 24 – 27 November 2022. Always a major highlight of the Australian summer of golf, it is the perfect way to relax and spend time with dad at a major sporting event. Tickets on sale via Ticketek here and more information is available here.

Father’s Day is right around the corner, so make sure you’ve got dad a golfing gift in time for Sunday September 4!