Gippsland Super 6 medal match play: How it works - PGA of Australia

The Gippsland Super 6 reaches it pinnacle today with the final event of the year switching to medal match play. This is how it works.

Three rounds (54 holes) of stroke play have been played at Warragul Country Club to determine the 24 players in the medal match play competition, with each match played over six holes. Each match is decided based on the total score recorded by players over the six-hole stipulated round.

The top eight players at the conclusion of round three were fast-tracked to the second round of the Knockout Medal Match Play.

The 16 players in positions 9-24 after round three will be paired relative to their ranking and will play the first round of Knockout Medal Match Play. The eight winners from those matches have advanced to play the eight seeds in the second round of Knockout Medal Match Play.

The match play bracket for the final day of the Gippsland Super 6 at Warragul Country Club.

Knockout Medal Match Play format continues until the last two players are remaining for a final. The two players that lose in the semi-finals will playoff for positions three and four.

Any matches tied after the six holes have been completed will proceed to the ‘shootout’ hole where a hole-by-hole playoff will be used to determine the winner. The shootout hole utilises the existing 18th green played from a new temporary tee box located approximately 90 metres from the green on the side of the 18th fairway.

Follow the knockout live scores here. https://pga.org.au/report/?tourn=auto&report=https://pga-live.pga-tic.com/tic/tmscores.cgi?tourn=auto&class=aus

