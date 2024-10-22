Gillard grinds out Anglesea Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

The wind that whipped up on the Bellarine only served to inspire Brock Gillard as the Victorian claimed a two-stroke win at the Anglesea Golf Club Pro-Am.

After nursing a soft tissue injury through the winter months, Gillard upped his practice intensity in recent weeks.

While the ball-striking reflected that over the first eight holes, the scores didn’t.

It took until the par-4 14th to snare his first birdie, and then they came in a rush, adding three more at 18, one and two in some of the more difficult conditions.

“The first nine holes, I hit it really, really good and made no birdies,” said Gillard.

“Then the wind got up in my last six holes and I made all my birdies.

“The golf guards… go figure.”

Gillard’s round of 3-under 70 was two better than Legends Tour regular Tim Elliott (72) with Ashley Hall (74) and Ryan Lynch (75) third and fourth respectively.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I felt pretty good the last few days with practise,” said Gillard.

“Been hitting it good. The scores haven’t been relating and today just sort of managed to hold it together and holed some good putts.

“I will definitely be playing the Gippsland swing coming up and then got my eyes on trying to qualify for the New South Wales Open.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Brock Gillard 70

2 Tim Elliott 72

3 Ashley Hall 74

4 Ryan Lynch 75

T5 Steven Jones 76

T5 Nick Dastey 76

T5 Michael Choi 76

T5 James Briggs 76

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series has a short break before resuming with the Gorilla Ladders Box Hill Pro-Am at Box Hill Golf Club on November 1.