Gilkey, Price share victory at Springwood - PGA of Australia

American Richard Gilkey and Queenslander Terry Price produced the only under-par rounds at Springwood Country Club to share top spot at the Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro-Am.

They finished on 1-under-par 68, giving Gilkey his first win since 2020 and Price his second title for 2024.

With aspirations to play PGA TOUR Champions, Gilkey is a huge fan of the PGA Legends Tour with this result helping to ensure he has playing rights again next year.

“I’d love to keep coming here until I can’t walk and play this Tour. It’s a great Tour,” he said.

The joint winner at Hurstville on Wednesday, Stuart Ford (NSW), was part of a group of four players who finished T3 at 1-over-par.

HOW THE WINNERS’ SCORES UNFOLDED

Playing in the morning wave, Gilkey tackled the back nine first and offset birdies on the 11th and 15th with bogeys on 14 and 18.

Two birdies and a bogey followed on the front nine to have him well placed in the clubhouse watching what would happen with the afternoon field.

Price made a fast start, picking up a shot on his first hole, the short par-3 sixth. However, bogeys at seven, 11 and 13 had him at 2-over-par through his first 10 holes.

The recovery started with a three on the par-4 16th and he added in birdies on the second and fourth to make his way under-par for the day.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Gilkey said: “This feels great. It’s been four years I think since my last win so I was kind of wondering ‘do I still have it’. This course is really tough. There’s no gimme holes out there. You can’t get loose and I played solid.”

Price said: “It was tricky out there today but I’m a bit surprised that score has been good enough considering what Andre Stolz did here last year which was a fantastic score. I had more like 4-under or 5-under in mind.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-1: Terry Price (Qld); Richard Gilkey (USA)

+1: Mark Gibson (NSW); Mark Boulton (Vic); Guy Wall (NSW); Stuart Ford (NSW)

+2: John Wade (Vic); David McKenzie (Vic); Brad Burns (Qld); Andre Stolz (Qld); Mark Tickle (Qld); Peter Lonard (NSW); Steven Aisbett (NSW)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour’s Blue Mountains double continues with The Blackheath Centenary Year Legends Pro-Am at Blackheath Golf Club on Friday.

Photo: Richard Gilkey, sponsor Chris Crawley and Terry Price