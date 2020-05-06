Giants of Aussie golf face off as search for No.1 heats up

Adam Scott v Norman von Nida. Greg Norman v Wayne Grady. Karrie Webb v Peter Senior. David Graham v Robert Allenby. The search for Australia’s Greatest Golfer enters the second round on Thursday with mouth-watering clashes that pit our most feted heroes head-to-head for the chance to be crowned our all-time No.1.

The opening round of matches wrapped up on Tuesday with Hannah Green advancing against Bob Shearer while Rod Pampling made a late charge – courtesy of some rousing calls to his fanbase through social media – to earn 51.3 per cent of the vote in his match-up with Jack Newton.

All 14 of Australia’s major champions successfully made their way through to the last 32 but when the field is whittled down to 16 at least one will have fallen by the wayside.

Greg Norman’s influence on Australian golf is perhaps without peer and continues to this day but in the second round he will have to move past fellow Queensland major champion Wayne Grady.

Two years Grady’s senior, Norman turned professional in 1975 and in his fourth tournament on tour claimed the West Lakes Classic in Adelaide by five strokes. Three years later Grady would make his breakthrough professional win in the very same tournament, the prize money providing the financial injection he needed to take his game overseas.

Another of the compelling round two matches also features a pair of Queenslanders, modern day great Adam Scott and one of the true trailblazers for Australian golf, Norman von Vida.

Credited with paving the way for players such as Peter Thomson and Kel Nagle to venture to Europe to further their careers, von Nida was once referred to as the ‘Bradman of golf’ and had an innate understanding of ball-striking that he would share with greats of the game over the span of some 50 years, even as his eyesight failed him.

Von Nida’s extraordinary tally of tournament victories – including three Australian Open wins and six separate runner-up finishes – is one that no other Australian golfer can match yet Scott has a trump card swathed in green that is also without peer.

As our first and – to this date – only winner of the US Masters, Scott will forever hold a unique place in Australian golf folklore, vowing to add more major silverware to his collection as he nears his 40th birthday ranked No.6 in the world.

Our most prolific major winner Karrie Webb faces a challenge against fan favourite Peter Senior in yet another all-Queensland affair while two of our best modern-day players in Geoff Ogilvy and John Senden meet in another clash sure to cause consternation amongst the voting public.

Voting will recommence from Thursday 7 May on the PGA Tour of Australasia Facebook page. Don’t forget to have your say on who will become Australia’s Greatest Golfer.

Round 2 matches

Peter Thomson v Stuart Appleby

Adam Scott v Norman von Nida

Marc Leishman v Jan Stephenson

Robert Allenby v David Graham

Craig Parry v Kel Nagle

Peter Senior v Karrie Webb

Greg Norman v Wayne Grady

Steve Elkington v Rachel Hetherington

Peter Lonard v Jason Day

Rod Pampling v Graham Marsh

Matt Jones v Peter Fowler

Ian Baker-Finch v Greg Chalmers

Bruce Crampton v Minjee Lee

Geoff Ogilvy v John Senden

Aaron Baddeley v Jim Ferrier

Hannah Green v Bruce Devlin